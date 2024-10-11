Hiding Erik ten Hag's tactics? Man Utd install giant wall at training ground in attempt to shield manager's secrets
Manchester United have erected a new wall at their Carrington training complex to keep any prying eyes away from Erik ten Hag's training sessions.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wall separates men's and women's training pitches
- Weekend training sessions often open to public
- Ten Hag wants to maintain privacy with tactics
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱