20240309
Soham Mukherjee

'Together, we are a formidable force' - Erik ten Hag lays down challenge to Manchester United fans ahead of FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool

Erik ten HagManchester UnitedFA CupManchester United vs LiverpoolLiverpool

Erik ten Hag has issued a rallying cry to both players and fans alike ahead of the blockbuster "do-or-die" FA Cup tie against Liverpool this Sunday.

  • United set to face Liverpool in FA Cup quarter-final
  • The Merseysiders in an incredible run of form
  • Ten Hag wants a synergy between fans and players to beat the Reds

