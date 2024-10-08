Aston Villa FC v Manchester United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Erik ten Hag's future remains unresolved following meeting between club chiefs at INEOS headquarters

Manchester UnitedE. ten HagPremier League

Manchester United have not come to a final decision on Erik ten Hag’s future following a meeting between club leaders on Tuesday.

  • Calls for Man Utd to sack Ten Hag rising
  • Club chiefs held internal meeting on Tuesday
  • No decision on manager's future reached
