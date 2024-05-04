Eric Dier Harry Kane Stuttgart celebratingGetty Images
Stephen Darwin

Bloodied Eric Dier puts his body on the line for nothing as beleaguered Bayern given another Bundesliga battering - and wasteful Harry Kane can't save them this time

Bayern MunichBundesligaHarry KaneVfB Stuttgart vs Bayern MunichVfB StuttgartEric Dier

The Bavarian giants suffered against Stuttgart as they were beaten 3-1 away from home and have to now pick themselves up for the trip to Real Madrid.

  • Hosts claim first home league win over Bayern in 17 years
  • Kane misses two big chances as Tuchel's side collapse
  • Dier & Guerreiro suffer injuries ahead of Madrid clash
