Enzo Fernandez issues face-to-face apology to Chelsea team-mates after racist Copa America song storm as Blues end disciplinary proceedings against Argentina star
Enzo Fernandez has reportedly issued a face-to-face apology to his Chelsea team-mates for sharing a racist Copa America song.
- Fernandez was involved in a racist Copa America song
- Fofana among players to condemn Argentine's actions
- Fernandez has now apologised in person