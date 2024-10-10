England's Cole Palmer era is here: Chelsea star must start for the Three Lions ahead of international flop Phil Foden

The Blues' talisman is rightly set to take centre stage under interim boss Lee Carsley, throwing the Man City dynamo's role into question

A year ago, Cole Palmer was still a month shy of making his senior England debut; today, it feels as though he is an indispensable part of the Three Lions' present and future. As the post-Gareth Southgate era continues with Nations League clashes against Greece and Finland, Chelsea's newest talisman is set to take centre stage under interim manager Lee Carsley.

But as Palmer's star rises, another prodigious Englishman has seen his role with the national team thrown into question; if Jude Bellingham is untouchable and Palmer becomes un-droppable, where does that leave Phil Foden? A difficult and disrupted start to the new season means Foden finds himself on the back foot as England's latest 'who should start?' debate intensifies, with Carsley charged with striking a balance between the new generation of attacking midfield dynamos at his disposal.

Palmer and Bellingham have proven that, alongside Bukayo Saka, they are the undeniable lynchpins that England's attack should be built around for the long-term, which means Foden may well be fighting for his international future.