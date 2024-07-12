Target Unai Simon, crowd out Lamine Yamal and shackle Rodri: England's blueprint for beating Spain in Euro 2024 final and ending 58 years of hurt

Gareth Southgate's side are in the unfamiliar role of underdogs heading into Sunday's showpiece, but have the tools to sink La Roja

So England have made it to the final of Euro 2024, finally clicking into gear at the most crucial stage. But now comes the hardest part of all, beating a Spain team that have been the standout side of the tournament.

The Three Lions have so often failed to take that final step, even when they have had everything in their favour, such as in the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley or while outplaying France at the 2022 World Cup.

But Spain will be the favourites for Sunday's showdown in Berlin, having won every game while scoring the most goals and conceding the least. Unlike England, they have faced the toughest teams, beating Italy, Croatia, Germany and France while sweeping them all aside. La Roja also have a generational talent in Lamine Yamal, plus perhaps the best midfielder in the world in serial-winner Rodri.

England have been on their own remarkable journey in Germany, shrugging off a series of ugly performances amid fierce criticism to reach the final after falling behind in all three of their knockout games. However, they will need to deliver their best performance of Gareth Southgate's eight-year reign if they are to beat the formidable Spaniards.

GOAL outlines the key areas England should focus on as they plot to beat La Roja and bring 58 years of hurt to an end once and for all...