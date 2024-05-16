Emma Hayes is walking into a USWNT injury crisis: Alex Morgan, Jaedyn Shaw and Naomi Girma among star names facing races against time to prove Olympic fitness

Five potential starters are currently sidelined with fitness issues as the new coach prepares to name her first squad

Nobody ever said Emma Hayes' job was going to be easy. It rarely is with the U.S. women's national team. There are so many expectations, tests and problems to solve, meaning it's never an easy road, even when you win.

Hayes hasn't yet embarked on that road, as she won't take charge of the U.S. for a few more weeks. However, as she looks ahead to the start of her tenure, she'll be walking into a USWNT group with a fair number of injury concerns.

From locked-in starters to valuable depth pieces, the USWNT is dealing with a slew of injuries at the moment. With June friendlies against South Korea on the horizon, followed by the Olympic Games in July it's a real concern, and could be the defining storyline of this 2024 summer.