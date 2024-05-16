'A fitting finale!' - Emma Hayes geared up for Chelsea's WSL title decider against Man Utd as legendary manager admits she is 'knackered' ahead of move to USWNT
Emma Hayes is geared up for a "fitting finale" to her Chelsea career with the Blues set to play for the WSL title against Manchester United.
- Hayes set for her final game at Chelsea
- Could end tenure on a high by lifting WSL trophy
- Will take charge of the USWNT in the summer