El Clasico is coming to the United States - again! Barcelona and Real Madrid set to face off in New York for 2024-25 pre-season clash
Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to face off at MetLife Stadium this summer, marking another United States-based clash between the Spanish giants.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Summer Clasico series will continue in New Jersey
- Not expected to clash with Copa America or Euro 2024
- Same stadium set to host 2026 World Cup final