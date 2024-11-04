Edu drops Arsenal for another Premier League side as sporting director agrees to join Nottingham Forest group

GettyMitchell FrettonEdu drops Arsenal for another Premier League side as sporting director agrees to join Nottingham Forest groupArsenalNottingham ForestPremier LeagueIn a shock move, Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar is set to join Nottingham Forest.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal director set to leave the clubBrought likes of Rice and Odegaard to GunnersWill join Nottingham Forest multi-club groupFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below