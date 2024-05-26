Brought to you by
Ederson wanted by Al-Ittihad! Saudi Pro League side willing to offer £25m for Man City goalkeeper

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are reportedly showing interest in Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes for a summer move.

  • Ederson wanted by Al-Ittihad this summer
  • Saudi Pro League side ready to offer £25m
  • Al-Nassr also interested in the Brazilian
