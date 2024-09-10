Ronaldo Douglas Costa Juventus Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Douglas Costa is on OnlyFans! Ex-Juventus star explains why he signed up for subscription platform and reveals Cristiano Ronaldo may join him

C. RonaldoJuventusBayern MunichBrazil

Former Bayern Munich, Juventus and Brazil star Douglas Costa has joined subscription platform OnlyFans.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Costa joins OnlyFans
  • Revealed Ronaldo could follow him onto platform
  • Ex-Juventus star signed with Sydney FC this summer
Article continues below