'That does appeal to me' - Roy Keane makes strong pitch for return to management but Ireland & Man Utd legend says 'it's got to be the right challenge'Soham MukherjeeGettyManchester UnitedRoy KeanePremier LeagueTransfersIrelandRoy Keane has made a strong pitch to return to management, but the Manchester United legend insists that "it's got to be the right challenge".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKeane is open to returning to managementHad earlier worked with the Irish national teamUnited legend waiting for the right opportunity