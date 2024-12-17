'It’s disheartening' - Lionesses star Georgia Stanway admits she doesn't feel 'fully appreciated' for her work at Bayern Munich after Ballon d'Or & FIFA the Best snubs
Lionesses star Georgia Stanway has admitted she doesn't feel "fully appreciated" after "disheartening" snubs by the Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best awards.
- Stanway was snubbed by Ballon d'Or & FIFA Best awards
- England star admits lack of nomination was 'disheartening'
- Ponders whether form at Bayern Munich is 'fully appreciated'