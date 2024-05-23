'You have to forget it' - Diogo Dalot reveals he battled through pain to help injury-ravaged Man Utd and urges more players to be like robust Bruno Fernandes
Diogo Dalot has admitted he has had to play through the pain barrier to help Manchester United through their many injury problems this season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United suffered endless injuries this season
- Dalot admitted he played through pain
- Cited Fernandes as an example for everyone