'We have a different standard for women' - Megan Rapinoe warns USWNT will be 'torn apart' if they don't achieve 'perfection' as she weighs in on Olympics gold medal bid under Emma Hayes USAMegan RapinoeEmma HayesWomen's footballSummer Olympics

Megan Rapinoe says the “expectation is perfection” when it comes to elite women’s sport, with the USWNT sent a pre-Olympics “torn apart” warning.