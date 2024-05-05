David Moyes blames loss of Declan Rice for West Ham's woeful away record after 5-0 mauling at Chelsea as under-fire boss makes defiant statement on his future amid Julen Lopetegui rumours
West Ham boss David Moyes has pointed to the loss of Declan Rice as the reason for his side’s poor performances away from home.
- West Ham hammered away at Chelsea
- Moyes says losing Rice key to poor performances
- Arsenal in hunt for title, need favour from West Ham