David Beckham watches Inter Miami with Anne Hathaway in New YorkGetty/Instagram
Chris Burton

David Beckham trades Tom Brady for Anne Hathaway! Inter Miami co-owner swaps NFL legend for Hollywood royalty as A-listers watch Lionel Messi in New York

L. MessiMajor League SoccerD. BeckhamInter Miami CFShowbizNew York City FC vs Inter Miami CFNew York City FC

David Beckham has traded Tom Brady for Anne Hathaway, with the Inter Miami co-owner watching Lionel Messi in action alongside Hollywood royalty.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Beckham sat with Brady at Birmingham game
  • Joined at Herons match by superstar actress
  • Messi involved in a 1-1 draw at Yankee Stadium
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below