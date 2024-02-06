Daniele De Rossi blasts 'truly stupid' Roma duo Romelu Lukaku & Leandro Paredes as he makes shock vow to 'clamp down on behaviour' following 4-0 Serie A victory over Cagliari

Ritabrata Banerjee
Lukaku-Mina-Roma-CagliariGetty
RomaRomelu LukakuSerie ADaniele De RossiLeandro Paredes

Roma boss Daniele De Rossi slammed Romelu Lukaku and Leandro Paredes for being "stupid" during the team's 4-0 win over Cagliari.

  • De Rossi slammed Lukaku and Paredes
  • Wants his players to act intelligently on the pitch
  • Roma thrashed Cagliari 4-0

