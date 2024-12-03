Crystal Palace & England star Marc Guehi to receive FA rules reminder for writing three-word message on rainbow armband in Newcastle draw
The FA are set to contact Marc Guehi over the three-word message he wrote on his rainbow armband during Crystal Palace's draw with Newcastle.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- PL celebrated LGBTQ+ weekend with rainbow laces
- All 20 clubs were also handed special armbands
- FA to send Guehi rules reminder after inscribing message