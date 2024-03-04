Cristiano Ronaldo told to 'shut up' after claiming Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1 as superstar is accused of making comment 'because Lionel Messi played' in France
Cristiano Ronaldo has been told to “shut up”, with the Portuguese accused of allowing Lionel Messi to influence his thoughts on the Saudi Pro League.
- Argentine icon spent time with PSG
- Eternal rival made controversial claim
- Both men now said to be in 'retirement'