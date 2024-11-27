Portugal PumaPUMA
Harry Sherlock

New kits for Cristiano Ronaldo & Co.! Portugal sign shock new supplier deal to end 27-year link with Nike

Portugal have signed a long-term contract with PUMA, ending a 27-year association with Nike, who previously made their kits.

  • Portugal sign long-term deal with Puma
  • Deal takes effect in 2025
  • Nike had worked with Portugal since 1997
