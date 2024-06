'That's the Cristiano that we want!' - Man Utd star Diogo Dalot points out why Portugal team-mate Ronaldo deserves credit despite criticism for performance in narrow Czech Republic win Cristiano RonaldoPortugalEuropean ChampionshipDiogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot believes Cristiano Ronaldo deserves credit despite a lacklustre display in Portugal's narrow win over the Czech Republic at Euro 2024.