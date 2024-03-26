'Cristiano Ronaldo opened the door' - Jose Mourinho reveals whether he'd consider managing in Saudi Pro League after previously turning down Al-Shabab offer
Jose Mourinho hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for opening the door to Saudi Arabia and revealed whether he would consider managing in the Saudi Pro League.
- Mourinho refused to rule out Saudi move
- Had earlier turned down Al-Shabab
- Explained why he had been frequenting Saudi Arabia