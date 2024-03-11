Cristiano Ronaldo crashes out! Portugese forward’s late spot-kick not enough as Al-Nassr exit AFC Champions League on penalties following insane seven-goal thriller against Al-Ain
Cristiano Ronaldo's late efforts were not enough to save Al-Nassr, who were eliminated from the AFC Champions League by Al-Ain on penalties.
- Teams play out insane seven-goal thriller
- Ronaldo takes match to shootout with 118th minute penalty
- But Al-Ain progress with victory on spot-kicks