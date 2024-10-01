Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

'I don't have much time left' - Cristiano Ronaldo insists awards are 'not most important thing' as Al-Nassr star gets emotional after marking late father's birthday with winning goal in AFC Champions League

C. RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCPortugalWorld Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo claims awards and records are “not the most important thing”, with the Al-Nassr forward admitting he does not “have much time left”.

  • All-time great has rewritten the history books
  • Still going strong in Saudi Arabia at age of 39
  • Concedes that retirement is creeping up on him
