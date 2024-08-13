Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2024Instagram (@cristiano)
Cristiano Ronaldo is 'ready to go' as Al-Nassr star posts sharp training photos ahead of new Saudi Pro League season

Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo is "ready to go" with Al-Nassr with the Portuguese star looking sharp in training photos ahead of the new Saudi Pro League season.

  • Ronaldo back at Al-Nassr after Euro disappointment
  • Gearing up for the new campaign in Riyadh
  • Focused on lifting his first league title in Saudi Arabia
