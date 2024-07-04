Ederson Manchester CityGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr agree personal terms with Ederson & open transfer talks with Man City for goalkeeper

Ederson MoraesAl Nassr FCTransfersSaudi Pro LeagueManchester CityPremier League

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with Ederson.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Al-Nassr have convinced Ederson to join club
  • Saudi side have now opened talks with City
  • Brazilian has a contract until 2026 at Etihad
Article continues below