The USMNT will be expected to perform at home, while the hopes of Brazil weigh heavily on the shoulders of a teenager

Tournament time is all about expectations, and this year's Copa America is no different. Each national team will have their goals, and inevitably, some won't be reached - and others will be surpassed. But there is one constant: pressure to perform.

For Brazil, that means the usual mandate of winning the whole tournament. For the United States, it means a "signature win." And for Argentina, it might just be avoiding the embarrassment of failing to repeat.

Either way, there's a lot at stake. GOAL takes a look at who is feeling the pressure ahead of this year's tournament...