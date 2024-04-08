Contract extension already! AC Milan to activate Christian Pulisic clause after seeing USMNT star post personal bests on the back of bargain €20m Chelsea transfer
Christian Pulisic is reportedly already in line to see his contract extended at AC Milan, with a clause in his current deal about to be triggered.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- American enjoying dream debut campaign
- Forward flourishing in Italian football
- Deal to be extended through to 2028