It’s happening! Confirmation of Ted Lasso Season 4 being 'green-lit' – but will popular character return to AFC Richmond as he waits on call from Jason Sudeikis?
Another series of Ted Lasso is on the way, with Season 4 being “green-lit”, but one popular character is still waiting on a call from Jason Sudeikis.
- Writers ready to start working on script
- Process set to begin in early 2025
- Unclear whether Jamie Tartt will be back