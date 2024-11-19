'It wasn't a joke!' - Coleen Rooney explains why 'Wagatha Christie' court case with Rebekah Vardy was 'my worst nightmare' in emotional chat with fellow I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestants
Coleen Rooney has explained why the infamous “Wagatha Christie” case involving Rebekah Vardy was no joke and quickly became her “worst nightmare”.
- Vardy accused of leaking stories to press
- Case ended up being settled in court
- Rooney has lifted lid on proceedings