'Tunes were on' - Cole Palmer reveals the vibes in the England squad after beating Netherlands as he urges Three Lions to 'finish the job' in Euro 2024 final clash against Spain EnglandEuropean ChampionshipCole PalmerSpain vs EnglandSpain

Cole Palmer has revealed that the England squad were "buzzing" after their Euro 2024 semi-final win, but has urged them to go one step further.