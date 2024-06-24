Christian Pulisic makes history at Copa America with 30th goal for USMNT & moves into top five of all-time chart as AC Milan star chases down Clint Dempsey & Landon Donovan
Christian Pulisic has made USMNT history with his 30th international goal, becoming the quickest man to reach that mark for his country.
- Posted personal best return in Italy
- Form maintained in international action
- Delivering with captain's armband on