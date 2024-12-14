Chelsea women player ratings vs Leicester: Wieke Kaptein saves blunt Blues' blushes! Sonia Bompastor's winning machine finally halted in shock WSL draw with struggling Foxes

Chelsea were held to a shock draw by the relegation candidates, who scored their first-ever WSL goal against the Blues on Saturday

Chelsea were given an almighty scare by Leicester City in the Women's Super League on Saturday, and were forced to settle for a point against a brave Foxes side, who came into the game off the back of four successive defeats.

In the 19th minute Missy Goodwin gave Leicester a stunning lead. As the hosts broke away, Goodwin slipped free of her marker and finished coolly under Hannah Hampton at the back post. The goal marked Leicester's first-ever against the Blues in the WSL.

The game devolved into attack versus defence thereafter but it took until the 75th minute for Chelsea to equalise, as Wieke Kaptein drove through the opposition midfield and struck a fierce effort from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

The Blues pressed and pressed and tried to turn one point into three, but Leicester stood firm to take a famous point, and a deserved one at that.

