Chelsea squad 'very angry' at Enzo Fernandez after footage emerges of Argentina squad singing 'racist and discriminatory' song as French Football Federation threatens legal action
Chelsea's squad are 'very angry' at Enzo Fernandez and his Argentina team-mates for singing a 'racist' song about France after their Copa America win.
- Argentina win Copa America
- Squad sings 'racist' song against French
- Chelsea squad 'very angry' at Enzo