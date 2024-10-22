'What is wrong with this club!' - Chelsea slammed for 'illegal' treatment of Josh Acheampong as teenage star is exiled from senior squad & U21s after being issued with 'shocking' ultimatum
Chelsea have come under fire after reportedly telling teenager star Josh Acheampong he won't play for the first team until he signs a new contract.
- Acheampong exiled by Chelsea
- Club eager for teen to sign contract extension
- Supporters hit out at club's treatment of youngster