Leny Yoro
Aditya Gokhale

Chelsea to battle Real Madrid and PSG for Lille’s €60m-rated Leny Yoro as Blues seek replacement for Thiago Silva

ChelseaThiago SilvaPremier LeagueReal MadridLaLigaParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Transfers

Chelsea have shown interest in Lille defender Leny Yoro as they look to weigh up their options to replace the aging Thiago Silva.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chelsea targeting Lille's Leny Yoro
  • Looking to replace Thiago Silva in summer
  • PSG and Real Madrid also interested in Yoro

Editors' Picks