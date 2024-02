Chelsea to gazump PSG for Victor Osimhen?! Potential Kylian Mbappe replacement prefers move to Blues with Napoli demanding staggering €130m fee Victor OsimhenChelseaTransfersSSC NapoliParis Saint-Germain

Chelsea could gazump Paris Saint-Germain to sign Victor Osmihen this summer as the Napoli star prefers a move to Stamford Bridge.