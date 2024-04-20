Chelsea player ratings vs Man City: Nicolas Jackson what have you done?! Blues striker's absolutely abysmal finishing ensures more Wembley pain for Mauricio Pochettino's men

The Senegalese striker was woeful in front of goal and his wastefulness cost his team a place in the final

Chelsea's hope of finishing this dismal season with a trophy were killed off as Bernardo Silva smashed home a late goal to help Manchester City to a 1-0 win in the semi-final of the FA Cup. Mauricio Pochettino's team were left to rue their missed chances after enjoying bright spells throughout the game, but their lack of firepower let them down in the end.

With City struggling to get up and running just days after their midweek heartbreak against Real Madrid, Chelsea enjoyed the brighter start to the game. They should have gone ahead, too, as Nicolas Jackson had a massive opportunity to break the deadlock in the 30th minute. He was sent through to go one-on-one with Stefan Ortega but was unable to unleash a shot after rounding the goalkeeper and ended up giving possession to City.

The striker had two back-to-back opportunities to fire his team into the lead early in the second half, but saw both - a low shot and a header from close range - kept out by Ortega. Later in the half, he raced towards the City goal, with Kyle Walker matching him stride for stride, before knocking Jackson to the ground, but the forward's appeal for a penalty was dismissed.

With Jackson faltering, Blues hero Cole Palmer, captain Conor Gallagher and winger Noni Madueke were unable to compensate and find the decisive touch to capitalise on their team's smart build-up play. All those missed chances came back to haunt them when the ball fell to Silva in the box and the Portuguese star had plenty of time to fire it in through a deflection off of Marc Cucurella.

