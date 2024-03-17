Chelsea player ratings vs Leicester City: Cole Palmer puts on another show! Blues' main man helps seal FA Cup semi-final spot after shocking Raheem Sterling and disastrous Axel Disasi blunders

The ex-Manchester City man scored one before providing the assist for the winner as Mauricio Pochettino's side eventually overcame the 10-man Foxes

Chelsea's hopes of ending the season with some silverware remain alive, but they were made to work for their FA Cup semi-final spot by Leicester City, as the Championship high-flyers came back from two goals down before Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke's stoppage-time strikes settled the quarter-final in the home side's favour.

Mauricio Pochettino's side dominate the first half, and should have been further ahead than 2-0 at the break. Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer provided close-range finishes at either end of the half, but they sandwiched Raheem Sterling missing two gilt-edged chances to net, including a penalty which was saved by Jakub Stolarczyk.

Leicester's fightback was sparked by a disastrous own goal from Axel Disasi, whose errant back-pass flew into the net from around 40 yards out. Former Arsenal youngster Stephy Mavididi then equalised with a superb curling effort from the edge of the box.

Chelsea were able to take control for the final 20 minutes after Callum Doyle was sent-off for a last-man foul on Nicolas Jackson, and it was left to substitutes Chukwuemeka and Madueke to settle matters; the former finishing from Palmer's fine backheel pass before the latter scored a superb individual goal with the final kick of the game.

