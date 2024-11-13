Chelsea winger Noni Madueke told he deserves to be fined two weeks' wages for 'throwing dummy out' during Arsenal draw as Premier League legend claims Enzo Maresca is 'mad for protecting him'
Rio Ferdinand slammed Noni Madueke as he claimed Chelsea should impose a heavy fine on the winger for his actions in their draw with Arsenal.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Madueke stormed off after being subbed
- Mudryk replaced the winger against Arsenal
- Ferdinand slammed Chelsea star