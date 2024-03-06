Chelsea nightmare! Blues fear they may have to leave Stamford Bridge for six years if they go ahead with plans to renovate stadium

Getty Images Richard MillsChelsea nightmare! Blues fear they may have to leave Stamford Bridge for six years if they go ahead with plans to renovate stadiumChelseaPremier LeagueChelsea would reportedly have to spend six years away from Stamford Bridge if they chose to redevelop the stadium.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea looking at stadium development plansBlues considering buying a new homeMay have to leave Stamford Bridge for six years