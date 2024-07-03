Another Chelsea goodbye! Melanie Leupolz follows Emma Hayes through exit as she completes Real Madrid transfer

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeAnother Chelsea goodbye! Melanie Leupolz follows Emma Hayes through exit as she completes Real Madrid transferChelsea FC WomenMelanie LeupolzTransfersReal Madrid FemeninoLiga FWSLChelsea, on Wednesday, confirmed the departure of midfielder Melanie Leupolz who joins Real Madrid.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLeupolz leaves Chelsea after four yearsBecomes Real Madrid's third signing of the seasonWon four WSL titles with the BluesArticle continues below