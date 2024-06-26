Chelsea make shock Alexander Isak enquiry with Blues open to smashing £115m club-record fee to seal transfer for Newcastle forward

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeChelsea make shock Alexander Isak enquiry with Blues open to smashing £115m club-record fee to seal transfer for Newcastle forwardChelseaAlexander IsakTransfersNewcastlePremier LeagueChelsea have reportedly enquired about the availability of Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea eye shock Isak moveReady to break their transfer record againBlues looking to bolster attack before 2024-25 seasonArticle continues below