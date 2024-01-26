More Chelsea injury woe! Levi Colwill replaced in Blues' XI against Aston Villa after limping out of pre-match warm-up

Richard Mills
Levi Colwill Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images
Levi ColwillChelseaAston VillaFA CupChelsea vs Aston Villa

Chelsea appear to have suffered another injury blow after Levi Colwill was replaced in the side to face Aston Villa following a pre-match setback.

  • Colwill suffers injury in warm-up
  • Alfie Gilchrist replaces him in team
  • Chelsea take on Villa in FA Cup

