Chelsea on the hunt for a new centre-back as Blues reignite transfer interest in Benfica star Tomas Araujo

Chelsea have revived their interest in highly-rated Benfica defender Tomas Araujo as they search for a new centre-back.

  • Chelsea keen on signing new defender
  • Araujo high on Blues' wishlist
  • Benfica rejected previous advances
