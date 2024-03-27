Chelsea boss Emma Hayes responds to claims of rift with out-of-favour goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger

Getty/ GOALAmeé RuszkaiChelsea boss Emma Hayes responds to claims of rift with out-of-favour goalkeeper Ann-Katrin BergerChelsea FC WomenEmma HayesAnn-Katrin BergerGermanyChampions LeagueWSLWomen's footballChelsea boss Emma Hayes has responded to claims that there is are 'problems' between her and goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBerger only played seven Chelsea games this seasonGermany boss claims she has 'problem' with HayesBlues manager has responded to comments