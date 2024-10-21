Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer emphatically told he's 'far from world-class' after Liverpool no-show

AFPAditya GokhaleChelsea talisman Cole Palmer emphatically told he's 'far from world-class' after Liverpool no-showC. PalmerChelseaPremier LeagueCole Palmer has seen a meteoric rise in his stocks since his move to Chelsea, however, Emmanuel Petit thinks he is "far from world-class".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCole Palmer in top form for ChelseaPetit thinks Palmer is far from world-classSays he can reach the top levelFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below